We’re starting our guide with a look at an apron which would look great on any guy who works with his hands. It’s made of waxed canvas that will be durable enough to be your workshop attire for years to come. It also boasts multiple front pockets that are deep enough to store large tools as well as your small accessories. These pockets are conveniently placed so you can reach for these everyday essentials easily, saving you time and making work easier. It comes in three dark and neutral colors so those workshop spills will never show up easily.
- Suitable For: Manual work
From the garage to the kitchen now to take a look at the HOMWE Commercial Kitchen Apron. As the name suggests, this apron is designed to protect you from grease and kitchen spills. It’s manufactured with a blend of durable and soft cotton and polyester to make it machine washable without shrinking. The design also provides a pocket to store your kitchen essentials such as seasoning ingredients or your cloth to keep the benches as tidy as yourself when wearing this apron for men. To learn more about this model, you simply have to hit that button just below!
Dickies are one name on our buyer guide that may stand head and shoulders above the rest. These guys know how to design and create quality products that are designed to last. This apron has been made for top chefs at home or at work. It has a unique rustic design which will fit into restaurants with industrial décor often frequented by bearded hipsters. This apron is made of 100% cotton meaning it is lightweight, soft to the touch and it is conveniently machine washable. To add even convenience to its cool aesthetics, this apron offers four considerably-sized front pockets.
Any man who works with wood, metal or cars will love to equip their days with this Carhartt apron for men. It has been designed with different types of pockets to cater for small tools and accessories so you can stay organized throughout the working day. These pockets are joined by a flap to keep your items dry when working outdoors.
The cotton composition of this apron makes it light, strong and also easy to maintain because you can just throw it in the laundry machine. One of the best features of this apron is that the back is fastened with a crossover design. This makes it less likely to come loose as you work and distributes the weight of your tools and items more effectively.
- Suitable For: Manual work
For some men, cooking is a piece of cake. For others, trying to keep order around the campfire while managing a dozen sausages on the fire is a battle. These men may want to consider a cooking apron like no other.
This apron from ThinkGeek is just that because it is a tactical apron. We’ve shown you some supreme tactical items before and this one follows suit. It also houses the trademark MOLLE webbing which lets you attach your frequented items easily and keeps them close to hand. So when those sausages do start to spit, your tongs are light-seconds away! If outdoor cooking is your mission, make it easier with this quality apron for men.
If you’re a chef and you want an apron that has been approved by other chefs, you may want to consider this creation from Caldo. These guys and girls have made an apron for commercial and home kitchens by contacting real chefs and getting their input. The result is a linen and cotton product that is stain resistant and easy to maintain. Cotton webbing straps make it a perfect fit for most guys – and when you choose this model you also get the chance to choose between five awesome colors. Learn more about one of the best aprons for men by clicking the button below.
A fun gift for any guy or for yourself is this barbeque apron made by Wembley. This apron is made of polyester and is a combination of fun and convenience. It offers multiple pockets that have been labeled for all your condiments and even has labeled pockets for your beer, smartphone and more. One of the coolest aspects of their design is that the apron has a utility belt with a bottle opener on it. Although this apron must be hand washed, the extra effort to keep it maintained will be worth the laughs around the campfire and the home barbeque. Get summer ready with this awesome apron for men!
Less comical but more quality can be seen in this Readywares apron for men. It is a design that is specifically tailored for handymen and manual workers. It is made with high-quality canvas weighing in at 20 ounces and it includes cotton and polyester straps to match comfort with durability.
The big selling point of this apron for men is the number of pockets it boasts. You’ll never be short of space to carry your essential items and tools with this apron. It even comes with loops that have been made to carry larger tools that wouldn’t normally fit into your pockets such as hammers. Readywares supply this model with their safe-and-secure satisfaction guarantee. For quality aprons for men and a quality service head this way!
- Suitable For: Manual work
NFL fans do we have your attention? This Wirezoll apron made for the chefs of the family or chefs of the community is great for combining your two passions. The Houston Texans fans will love this apron that comes with a chef’s hat to match. Both items in this cooking set are branded with the Texans crest and they are officially licensed club merchandise. The good news is you can also get this set from Wirezoll in other of your favorite teams’ branding. To discover if this ten-ounce apron is available in your team’s colors simply click below and visit a trusted retailer. So, Monday Night Football is at yours next week?
Owning a waxed canvas apron is not to be sniffed at. These aprons like the one made by ARAWAK BRAVE are designed to provide you and your clothes with optimum protection – while going the distance for years. However, it’s nice when aprons for men offer something a little bit more special. That’s exactly what you get here…
We’re not talking about the multiple pockets, five color options and its adjustable comforting straps. Although they’re exceptional as well. We’re talking about a magnetic pocket which will help you keep your nails and screws together and secure. No more working dangerously with nails in your mouth because this apron for men goes the extra mile for you!
- Suitable For: Manual work
Heading on an outdoor adventure with the guys? The tent is packed, the beer cooler is in the car and all you’re missing is the perfect grilling apron for those nights around the firepit. EZ Drinker supply this much-needed essential that comes in a camouflage design which will fit the outdoor aesthetics of your camping trip. It has pockets to store your barbequing essentials and even holders for your beer as you cook. You can even pick this apron up in a single pack or get a multipack up to four aprons so you and all the guys can have one. Or, is a multipack the perfect gift for a bunch of the guys?
Almost halfway through our buyer guide looking at the best aprons for men and the quality will not decrease. Starting with the NoCry model which is aimed at working men who need to carry tools and building accessories.
It’s made from a robust 600D Oxford canvas that is both waterproof for outdoor work and highly durable. Durability is enhanced further with double-stitched adjustable straps. These straps are ergonomically designed to make you even more comfortable when hard at work. If 16 tool pockets and undeniably quality isn’t enough – what is? Learn more about this apron by tapping our link right below!
- Suitable For: Manual work
Earlier we showed you a quality Dickies apron designed for the chefs among our readership. This model from the same brand is different in that it’s aimed at the men who like to make things and repair stuff. Available in a natural beige color or a blue denim tone, this apron looks cool and does what it’s supposed to. It’s made from 100% cotton that is super effortless to maintain and even comes with specially designed pockets for rulers and pencils. At a low price this apron for men is not just affordable, it’s one of the most functional and stylish on the market right now!
- Suitable For: Manual work
Who better to make a quality chef’s apron than a company called Chef Designs? These guys know what chefs want and they prove it once again with this apron that combines cotton with polyester. By combining these two materials, chefs can experience exceptional comfort, durability and never get weighed down by their apron over long days. It’s also stain-resistant and super cheap.
Chef Designs understand that chefs like to do things in their own style, which is why they’re offering this impeccable apron in seven awesome colors. From classic black to hunter green, which one would you choose? Browse all seven by hitting that button below and visiting a trusted seller!
Men at work gather around. This worker’s apron from Bucket Boss may just be what you’re looking for. It’s made for men that haunt sheds and workshops on a daily basis by offering multiple pockets for tools and accessories. Moreover, this design is equipped with belt loops that are primarily designed to carry hammers safely and efficiently. There are even 16 pockets on this apron so you will never be short of options to store your essentials.
Like one of the previous models, this apron for men also comes in a multipack option. Treat the guys or the guys of the family with one of the best working aprons for men here!
- Suitable For: Manual work
We’ve kept the waiters waiting for their turn to find an appropriate apron. We had a look at what was currently on offer and decided that this apron from the warehouse of Joe’s USA is a fantastic option. It’s an apron that has taken inspiration from tuxedos to highlight a sophisticated neckline. The all-black aesthetic will fit the bill in most eateries and it comes with two front pockets to store your little pad for taking orders on and a pencil. The apron is made with from durable cotton and is resistant to stains. It even prevents against wrinkles to keep you looking professional, even after a long shift.
From cooking to bartending, this apron for men is claimed to be perfect for many occasions. Not only is it a multifunctional choice for real consideration, but it’s also one of the most durable aprons on the market. It is made with a heavy-duty canvas that has been stitched twice to ensure it doesn’t fall apart easily. It’s also water-resistant and easy to maintain when spills do occur.
It offers many different pockets in all the right places to save you time while you work. You get a choice between to cool colors, namely a rustic brown or timeless black, and Premium Rhino will even supply this to you with a satisfaction guarantee included!
- Suitable For: Multiple uses
From the family favorite Lasagna to the five-course menu at the restaurant, this kitchen apron will equip you for success. Whether you are a novice cook or a professional, the Utopia Kitchen Chef’s Apron will serve you well. It is made with durable materials that are easy to maintain, leaving you more time to perfect your recipes. It comes with two convenient pockets at the hips for your cloth and other essentials, while a smaller pocket is located near the sternum area to store pens and pencils. What more do you want – an adjustable neck strap? Well yes, you get that too!
Another option for men looking for a chef’s apron is this model from Hudson. The cotton construction maintains its durable aspects but weighs in slightly lighter than the average chef’s apron. It’s then stitched together with excellent craftsmanship and held in place with the addition of gun-metal rivets and alike. Thus giving the apron the combination of charming aesthetics and unbeatable durability.
The adjustable buckle and over-shoulder straps make sure this apron is the perfect fitting for you and makes sure you don’t experience neck pains from harsh straps. We didn’t even get a chance to mention those pockets and the color options. Never mind, you can see them for yourself by hitting the button right here…
We showed you a comical and functional apron for men earlier and we have another one for you here. Bang Tidy Clothing knows how to make solid aprons but also know how to make people laugh. This funny apron is a great idea for Father’s Day, male birthdays or just for your own amusement. It’s a slim design and super lightweight meaning it won’t weigh you down when in charge of the barbeque. The construction of the apron is exceptionally durable because it’s made with 100% cotton. This also means it’s super seamless to maintain.
For the more serious chef, this option is not as funny but certainly a more professional choice. It comes available in three different colors that will add a splash of color to your kitchen but will also serve as more than just a nice touch. Made with a combination of cotton and polyester, this apron for men is designed to be durable and comfortable. Two things it can certainly tick off its checklist.
The cross-back straps help you stay comfortable, distribute the weight of items carried in the front pockets and prevent it from coming undone during the heat of service. The red color was the winner of the Men’s Gear vote – what about you?
We’ve got a second option from Chef Works again here and they certainly didn’t let their standards slip when creating this apron for men. If you want the look of denim but don’t want the weight of it or difficulty to maintain it, then how about 100% cotton denim? This apron looks like denim but is much softer, lighter and easier to wash. It comes in a blue or black color and variations of the same design to suit every guy. Full-length designs get the luxury of two breast pockets to keep your most used items and accessories. Learn more about Chef Works and their aprons for men by clicking the link below.
The heavy-duty canvas you get when choosing this apron made by Mont Bermion is of exceptional quality. Not only does it add next-level durability that you can count on for years to come, but this canvas is also breathable so when the mercury rises in the workshop you can stay cool, dry and composed. It doesn’t just have pockets for tools, it has bespoke pockets for specific tools. You’ll find a metal hammer holder, a clip for a tape measure and more when choosing this apron. It even has a unique hem that can be zippered off to make the apron shorter if desired!
- Suitable For: Manual work
A Men’s Gear award winner is this EcoZen Lifestyle apron. It made an impression on our judges because it doesn’t just look full of rustic character, it’s made of a premium canvas that enhances its durability too. Double stitching and stain resistance are just two of the other perks of owning a waxed-canvas apron. This durability doesn’t impose on the apron’s functionality either. The apron remains flexible, light and afford multiple storage options. It’s the perfect apron for men who like to work with their hands and need lots of tools close by. However, this may also be a great apron for barbers who work in those hipster shops.
- Suitable For: Manual work
It’s a sprint finish with this Carhartt apron that more than keeps up with the quality that has preceded. Unlike the other aprons, we’ve decided to show you something different because this one is only a half-body design. It will protect you from the waist design and is ideal for men who don’t like straps around their neck and upper back.
It boasts an array of pockets for tools and accessories to make getting the job done easier. Simply tie the adjustable belt around your waist at the beginning of the day and release the apron easily with a quick-release buckle. This level of convenience is extended to its maintenance as the apron is machine washable too!
- Suitable For: Manual work
What Type Of Aprons Are Available?
As you can see by browsing through the best aprons for men above, there is no single apron that covers different uses. This doesn’t mean that some aprons are not multifunctional. By all means, some of the models above can be used for more than one activity. However, aprons can usually be placed into one of two areas – with subcategories of each.
The best aprons are either designed for manual labor or for hospitality and cooking. There are outliers to this theory such as tactical aprons, which you can also find above. Yet, most aprons will be for manual workers such as toolmakers, woodworkers and alike – or for commercial chefs, home barbequing or for waiters.
So, what makes one apron suitable for dealing with meat and another for dealing with earthy wooden materials? The difference is usually found in the material they are made with and the pockets and compartments they feature. This leads us on nicely to the considerations when choosing the right apron for your needs…
How To Choose The Right Apron For The Right Occasion?
The manufacturers above make it easy to spot the purpose of their aprons. We have also made this information accessible in our product specifications section. Yet, sometimes it’s not always easy to know how to pick the right apron for the right occasion. When you’re unsure about an apron’s purpose or if you’re trying to decide between two different aprons, consider these things:
Material – aprons are designed with different materials to protect you from different substances. You will need to consider what materials will keep you safe for your specific purposes with an apron. Moreover, you may wish to consider if the material the apron is made from is waterproof if you intend to wear it outdoors. This may be the difference between a barbequing apron and a commercial chef’s apron.
Storage – some men wanting an apron will need many pockets to carry accessories, pencils and tools. Others may not need to carry anything at all. This is why checking the number of pockets on the apron is important. It’s also vital to consider where the pockets are located. Are they convenient for your needs and will you be able to access your items in an ideal way while on the move?
Weight – weight may also play a significant part in your decision if you plan to wear the apron for long periods of the day or every day. The material you need may precede this consideration but if you get the chance then a lighter apron may be desirable. What’s the point of sweating in a kitchen in the heat of service when you could be more comfortable with a much lighter apron for men?
Tossing It Up?
We hope you managed to find an apron that matches your needs. We specifically included aprons that have been made for different purposes to be inclusive for all guys – and you can easily find affordable aprons at low prices above. This is despite showing you options from top manufacturers such as Hudson, Joe’s USA and even Dickies.
Thanks for joining us on another one of our guides. We do our best to look for quality gear that makes your life easier, safer or more stylish. If you’re still tossing it up between two different aprons, then why not click our buttons to visit trusted sellers and discover your options in more detail. This may give you the additional information you need to make a smart choice. Once again, thanks for joining another one of our popular buyer guides and we hope to see you again in the near future for more discussions on quality men’s gear.