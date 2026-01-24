For EV owners still on the fence regarding a new camper trailer, we hope to change that. A simple check of your ride’s towing capacity should reveal everything there is to know. Also, we know most of you worry about mileage with the additional weight. Therefore, manufacturers such as Dethleffs are working on range-extending models such as the C.Fold (stylized as c.fold).

Keep in mind that aside from weight, aerodynamics can also affect just how far a full charge will take you. Sadly, not all caravans are built equal. Since most of the leading names in the business mostly cater to SUVs, crossovers, and trucks with internal combustion engines, eco-friendly recreationists have limited options.

Fortunately, with the growing adoption of battery-electric platforms, the C.Fold is engineered for versatility and efficiency. Firstly, this camper trailer reportedly tips the scales at about 1,709 lbs. only. Next, the rig sits low while in travel mode to minimize drag.

This also makes it easier to store inside a standard garage when not in use. The people behind this fascinating project claim it adds around 62 miles of range, in contrast to other motorhomes in the same category. It’s not exactly groundbreaking, but still counts as a benefit in our opinion.

Upon arrival at the designated campsite, the motorized system raises the front section to form a classic teardrop outline and expand the interior spaces. With 6.2 feet of headroom inside the cabin, it’s comfortable to move around. Storage spaces are likewise available.

There’s also the clever use of Alucore for various components within the C.Fold and recycled materials for added sustainability. Perhaps other caravans in the future will also incorporate similar features.

Images courtesy of Dethleffs/Peter Marchart/Monika Marchart