As a business, once your brand has become a household name, other opportunities for growth become available. Acer is already an established supplier of PC hardware and accessories, with a substantial share in said market. Therefore, it’s now growing its reach with lifestyle products and appliances. The latest release in this venture is the ES Series 3 Select.

Ever since companies like Xiaomi have expanded into the mobility segment, others are gradually following suit. Perhaps this new stand-up e-scooter signifies the Taiwanese group’s future entry into the green automotive space. In the meantime, let’s take a look at what this two-wheeler has to offer. Its overall design appears to be geared for urban utility.

We initially thought this was a fixed-frame deal, but apparently, there’s a hinge-and-lock mechanism near the bottom of its steering column. It’s a convenient feature that all modern electric scooters should have for superior portability and ease of storage. Acer likewise endows this model with a wide deck with a grippy surface for safety and comfort.

The ES Series 3 Select is packing a 350W rear hub motor. Should the situation require it, Acer’s electric drive system is capable of a 700W peak output. 10″ pneumatic tires, traction control technology, and suspension units on both ends ensure a smooth ride over most surfaces in any weather condition. Furthermore, it boasts a dual braking setup.

All in all, we’re looking at an eco-friendly ride capable of climbing slopes up to 20% grade, which makes it ideal for city traversal. Your ES Series 3 Select can connect wirelessly with any smartphone via the Acer eMobility companion app. Use it to view details regarding location, performance insights, and more.

Images courtesy of Acer