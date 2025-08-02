Even before Pop Mart’s Labubu craze took over the world, toy enthusiasts were already swamped with an insane number of choices. One of these options comes from MEDICOM TOY — a Japanese company that specializes in collectible figures. To give you an idea of just how popular its offerings are, insiders hint at an upcoming release of the Queen x BE@RBRICK Audio 400%.

If you attend toy conventions or know someone who’s an avid collector of the hottest drops in the scene, chances are, BE@RBRICKs are always on display. The sheer variety of designs and sizes will easily confuse those who are new to the franchise. Even if you are not into collectibles, this SKU could fetch a handsome price in the resale market.

Since the manufacturer usually releases each installment in limited quantities, there’s always somebody who misses out. Meanwhile, the fact that the Queen x BE@RBRICK Audio 400% is an official collaboration with the legendary British rock band, expect units to sell out almost instantly.

It measures approximately 5.2″ x 11″ x 2.7″ (WxHxD), and weighs about 2 lbs. Reportedly, it is the first model in the series to ink a deal with a prominent music group. Thanks to its signature silhouette, the legs already function as a stable base. We can also confirm the arms are posable, with cool twist controls on each wrist.

Within its smoky transparent head are a pair of tweeters and two woofers for a 360-degree omnidirectional output. Equally notable is that the acoustics are tuned by Rinaro Isodynamics. The Queen x BE@RBRICK Audio 400% flaunts special decorative artwork. Like the others in the catalog, a 10.36 Wh lithium-ion battery packs enough power for up to 6 hours of music playback.

Images courtesy of MEDICOM TOY