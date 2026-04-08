After igniting nostalgia with its Retro 68 Keyboard series, 8BitDo adds another cool tribute to a formidable stalwart in the tech industry. This time, the aesthetics draw inspiration from the Apple II to commemorate the brand’s 50th anniversary. It’s a wonderful item for collectors and would also look awesome as your new gaming/productivity accessory. This is the AP50th Limited Edition.

We know many are eager to get their hands on this bad boy. However, its official drop date is still a little over a month away. Nonetheless, you’ll be glad to know that preorders are now open at 8BitDo’s international storefront. As always, the cosmetic elements that adorn each unit are on point. Nothing too outrageous to make it gaudy — just enough to convey a familiar motif.

“A defining design language of the 1970s. Classic beige and brown tones. Details drawn from the original system. Reconstructed for today,” as the manufacturer puts it. Moreover, like every other SKU in the Retro 68 Keyboard lineup, the AP50th Limited Edition includes matching Wireless Super Buttons.

Elsewhere, a notable highlight is the full aluminum alloy construction of its components. The buttons, keycaps, and housing are crafted from metal. With occasional cleaning, regular maintenance, and proper storage, this input device will last a very long time. Compatibility with Windows, macOS, and Android makes it a versatile choice for multi-platform usage.

Under each of its 68 keys is a Kailh BOX Ice Cream Pro Max switch. 8BitDo says the AP50th Limited Edition features a hot-swappable PCB, RGB backlighting, a gasket mount, and a 6,500 mAh battery for up to 300 hours on a single charge. Finally, wired, 2.4 GHz wireless, and Bluetooth connectivity are supported.

Images courtesy of 8BitDo