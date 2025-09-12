If you regularly read video game-related news, consumers these days no longer blindly purchase AAA titles. Since many titles are now priced higher, we tend to be more mindful of what we want to spend on. However, it seems we can never say no to Nintendo’s Pokémon franchise. With a new installment due to drop next month, fans can get their fix in the meantime with the Poke-nade Monster Ball.

Just like the gameplay loop of the series, people easily snap up any fancy merchandise that hits the market. From plushies, figures, apparel, and others, these items sell extremely well. This new toy is in partnership with Takara Tomy and is pure nostalgia for those who grew up with Bandai’s Tamagotchi.

In other words, the Poke-nade Monster Ball is another take on the digital pet craze. Instead of the usual means of interaction, this offers a more immersive experience. It arrives in the shape of a Poké Ball and features a full-color touchscreen with three tactile buttons below the display.

With the help of sensors, the device can detect the length and speed of the user’s touch. Depending on these factors, the Pokémon of their choosing will react differently each time. As for the Pokédex, the press release confirms 157 Pokémon.

While the rest come with generic animations and sound, there are seven that tout better animation and even voice acting. Takara Tomy lists Sylveon, Lucario, Quaxly, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Eevee, and Pikachu. As of this writing, the Poke-nade Monster Ball exclusively launches in Japan on October 11, 2025.

Although there is no word on internal availability, the manufacturer confirms English is a selectable language. We believe global retailers should have it ready before the holiday season. Are you getting a Poke-nade Monster Ball too?

