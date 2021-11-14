You’ve all heard it before! German engineering has maintained a reputation as the best in the world. This claim is very difficult to dispute especially with the level of quality their products ship with. It even applies to shops that cater to aftermarket customizations and restorations. We have the Mechatronik M-SL to illustrate exactly how they take care of business.

Arriving in a classic silhouette, this restomod is sure to tug at the nostalgic heartstrings of Mercedes-Benz loyalists. In fact, the shop seems to exclusively dabble in rides — both vintage and modern – from the legendary Three-Pointed Star. For the M-SL, the donor car is the ever-elegant W113, which then undergoes a remarkable revamp.

They work on all projects out of a 6,000-square meter state-of-the-art facility in Pleidelsheim. Their headquarters lies just north of Stuttgart and employs over 40 professionals who know their way around old-school Mercedes-Benz vehicles. This approach allows Mechatronik to preserve the original outline, but cram in the latest technologies.

For the M-SL, clients can choose to personally provide the base machine, or have the company source one for them. Collectors are not likely to part with what’s in their garage so the latter might be the best option. Say goodbye to the stock straight-six as a 1997 4.3-liter Mercedes-Benz M113 V8 engine takes its place.

This gives the roadster a 279-horsepower output capable of a 0-62 mph sprint in 6.5 seconds. Top speed also maxes out at 130 mph. The M-SL then receives a KW Automotive suspension system and bigger brakes to handle the powertrain upgrade. Don’t worry about missing out because Mechatronik is building these to order.

Images courtesy of Mechatronik