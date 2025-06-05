LEGO Technic sets never fail to impress. People of all ages, even those with just a passing interest in these plastic bricks, marvel at the complex yet intuitive design of certain kits. Perhaps the most popular among enthusiasts are the ones based on real-life automobiles. If you were expecting something sophisticated akin to the recently released McLaren P1, the new Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie is not as complex.

Despite the lower piece count at only 707, the details on the replica hypercar should please the British marque behind it. LEGO states, “this model version will delight sports car fans with its striking aerodynamic design and eye-catching color scheme.” After completing a few Technic cars in the past, Item Number 42208 should be just challenging enough for novices.

After completion, the Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie measures 2.5″ x 11″ x 5″ (HxLxW). It is noticeably compact in contrast to what we usually work with. Nonetheless, the process never fails to excite, as every component connects with a satisfying snap. Furthermore, the articulating parts allow us to play around with the vehicle just like our Hot Wheels, albeit with a larger physical footprint.

The scale model lets you steer the front wheels via a knob mounted on top of the roof. Much like the actual hypercar, its doors use a gull-wing mechanism — a cool feature and unique selling point. Even the V12 engine touts moving pistons that correspond to the rotation of the wheels. To view it in action, just lift the rear engine cover and push the Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie forward.

Images courtesy of LEGO