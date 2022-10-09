When you’re in the market for a compact yet highly-reliable and fully-functional lighting tool, then you can count on MecArmy. They provide impressive lighting tools that do not skimp on quality for the sake of beauty. The MecArmy PT16 for one may be micro-small at barely three inches but it does a great job at illumination.

This lighting gear sits on the palm of your hand, literally. It is small at just 2.71 inches long, has a body diameter of 0.88 inches, and is extremely lightweight at just 45g excluding the rechargeable battery. Suffice it to say, this is your best commute or travel buddy when you don’t want the burden of a heavy flashlight but wants bright illumination.

Speaking of bright, we’re talking 1100 lumens coming from three CREE XP-G2 LEDs that boast a lifespan of 50,000 hours. That’s already very impressive given the size of this torch. It has a max beam distance of 159 meters and a max beam intensity of 6477cda. It runs on a 16340 Li-ion battery for a max runtime of 39 hours.

The good thing about the MecArmy PT16 flashlight is it is rechargeable via a mini-USB. The charging port lies underneath the light’s head so you’ll just have to unscrew it. A complete recharge takes 1.5 hours and there are light indicators (green: complete, red: charging).

Moreover, this handheld torch allows for one-handed operation. An electronic side switch design lets you toggle through the different light modes easily. It comes in a rugged pineapple texture for good grip and anti-roll and is IPX-8 waterproof under two meters and impact resistant up to 1.5m. It easily attaches to pockets, bags, and backpacks via a built-in clip.

Images courtesy of MecArmy