MecArmy’s Illumine X1S flashlight is a mini rechargeable keychain flashlight that is only 1.8″ long and weighs 13g sans its battery. It’s very light and compact but offers enough illumination to light up dark paths.

It puts out a max of 130 ANSI lumens with a max beam distance of 59 meters from a CREE XP-G2 LED. It offers quick and one-handed operation with a simple twist switch to turn it on/off and for instant access to the low/high brightness mode. Under high it runs for 30 minutes and low at 8 lumens for six hours.

MecArmy’s Illumine X1S flashlight works on a rechargeable 10180 lithium ion battery that recharges fast in an hour with any USB port device. These include power banks, car charger, laptops, and more. It can be charged without removing the light’s head. The battery is also equipped with reverse polarity protection.

Meanwhile, the flashlight itself is made to withstand adventures in the outdoors. It boasts a robust shell made from TC4 Titanium which is known to possess excellent corrosion resistance and fracture toughness. As such, it can withstand heavy loads and harsh conditions. Adding to its robust quality is its IPX-8 waterproof rating. This allows the torch to be submerged in water up to two meters for 30 minutes and it will still work even when exposed to rain or snow.

MecArmy’s Illumine X1S flashlight is also impact resistant up to 1.5 meters and retains its color thanks to its titanium construction. Because it is lightweight and micro-sized, it is the ideal everyday carry torch. It slips in nicely in the pocket and its tail can also easily be hooked to a key ring.

