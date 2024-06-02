A cool perk of being insanely wealthy is access to the most exclusive items ever made. This means the world’s finest choices in haute horology can be yours without a second thought. As easy as it sounds, the staggering amount of options can overwhelm anyone. Hence, collectors tend to stick with renowned names in the business — like MB&F and its latest (Legacy Machine) LM Sequential Flyback Platinum.

Don’t you love it when watchmakers just decide on the longest name they can think of for their products? While marketing strategists prefer to keep it short and simple, a mouthful like the LM Sequential Flyback Platinum sounds more sophisticated and memorable. This beautiful chronograph is an upgraded version of the 2022 Legacy Machine Sequential EVO.

You’re looking at a 44 mm x 18.20 mm case crafted out of platinum and built to withstand moisture ingress up to depths of 90 feet. Its sporty profile might seem like it was intended as a nod to motorsport, but “it adds the flyback function originally conceived for pilots, bringing the Sequential into the world of aviation.”

From every angle, it’s evident MB&F designed a timepiece with exceptional attention to detail. At a glance, the LM Sequential Flyback Platinum seems to show a typical open-worked dial, but the arrangement of its timekeeping elements was carefully curated for the user’s convenience.

The tilted primary time display is located at 6 o’clock with Roman numeral hour markers. The left chronograph sub-dials track the seconds at 9 o’clock, while the minutes are at 11 o’clock, and are mirrored by the right chronograph sub-dials at 3 o’clock and 2 o’clock, respectively. These complications are finished in white lacquer and mounted on a sky-blue dial plate.

Corresponding pushers are also found on each side of the LM Sequential Flyback Platinum’s case middle. Keeping everything in motion is an in-house hand-wound movement. The manual caliber features 619 components with 63 jewels and a 72-hour power reserve. The indicator for the latter can be viewed on the exhibition case back.

