Watches come in all shapes and sizes. If your typical round cases start to feel stale, why not give others a try? We recommend models from Bell & Ross for their distinctive square silhouettes. There is enough variety to choose from, but their darker and tonal options are some of the more stylish in our opinion. The new BR-05 Skeleton Phantom Ceramic might convince you to snap one up.

Although precious metals still appeal to the majority of luxury watchmakers, composites and other exotic materials have made their way into haute horlogerie. Characteristics such as durability, weight savings, and aesthetic allure all factor into the desirability of the timepiece.

Bell & Ross enjoys a sizeable following even among discerning enthusiasts. Perhaps it’s the aviation-inspired motif, or the close semblance to classic flight instruments. In the meantime, each BR-05 Skeleton Phantom Ceramic touts a stealthy yet elegant profile.

The 41 mm x 11.2 mm case is crafted out of black ceramic. It may appear dark gray from certain angles due to the combination of polished and satin finishes. Some folks could mistake it for a pillow form factor due to the subtle curves of its corners.

A sapphire crystal window sits flush with the exhibition case back and provides a glimpse of the signed rotor. The BR-05 Skeleton Phantom Ceramic boasts a robust water-resistance of up to 325 feet. Upright, the view reveals an open-work dial with applied baton hour markers.

Bell & Ross coats the spines of the indices and hands with black Super-LumiNova. The lume emits a soft green glow in the dark. Elsewhere, we have the BR-CAL.322-1 self-winding movement with a 54-hour power reserve. Finally, the BR-05 Skeleton Phantom Ceramic is limited to 500 examples only.

Images courtesy of Bell & Ross