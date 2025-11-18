Just in case our readers don’t know, we are huge fans of watches that are aesthetically unique. To put it simply, avant-garde designs are what you get when a watchmaker allows creativity to flow without limits. Unfortunately, while most are captivating, there are also some that end up a bit gaudy. Thankfully, the new C1 Bel Canto Lumière by Christopher Ward is remarkably stylish.

Timepieces do not need to be ridiculously ornate to appear elegant. Sometimes, there are other ways to make a timekeeping instrument shine. It seems the folks behind the C1 Bel Canto Lumière have taken things literally. To help us tell the time in the dark or low-light situations, watches typically use various types of luminous paint.

Depending on the make and model, lume is often applied to the hour markers and hands. Along with our basic know-how, the glowing indices are enough to convey all the information we need. Meanwhile, reference C01-41APT4-T00V0-B0 elevates everything beyond the norm, and the effect will mesmerize you.

We have a 41 mm x 48 mm x 13.65 mm case fashioned from grade 5 titanium. Apart from the metal’s exceptional durability, it also allows the hourly chime to resonate audibly. That’s right, the C1 Bel Canto Lumière delivers both visual and acoustic delights to your wrist.

Furthermore, it “boasts unrivalled levels of luminescence thanks to a Globolight ceramic ring above the dial and a sunray-patterned platine, embedded with two shades of Super-LumiNova,” writes Christopher Ward. If that’s not enough, the white rubber strap is infused with Super-LumiNova for a seamless motif.

The C1 Bel Canto Lumière runs on an in-house FS01 self-winding caliber. The 29-jewel automatic movement boasts a 38-hour power reserve. Preorders are now open and will end early next year.

Images courtesy of Christopher Ward