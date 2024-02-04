When a shipbuilder designs something meant to go extremely fast, it’s typically shaped like every other powerboat. There’s only so much we can tweak from a physical perspective to achieve the best hydrodynamic performance. Of course, the propulsion system needs to be accounted for as well. Mayla’s recently unveiled GT leverages advanced materials to reach staggering speeds.

The team behind this design did a marvelous job with the sleek profile. Even at a standstill, the GT appears to be in motion courtesy of the aggressive styling of its body. In the images that show it in motion, we notice the boat’s stark resemblance to a bullet fired at a target.

For superior structural rigidity and weight savings, carbon fiber is the ideal choice here. Reports reveal another crucial component for its efficiency is the patented Petestep deflectors of the hull. As indicated by Mayla, these allow the vessel to optimize the output of its engines.

It can cruise faster than other models marketed in the same range. However, a caveat clients should consider is that the GT is not built for long-distance escapades. Instead, everyone aboard gets to enjoy a thrilling ride in luxurious comfort.

Up to eight guests can move freely within its interiors, while a cabin with a double bed is available to owners. The main deck features aft sunbeds, while a wraparound windshield frames the helm with suspension seating for two. When the weather is perfect for stargazing the open cockpit is the place to be.

Mayla also ensures entertainment options are aplenty with its premium sound setup and fully customizable layout to accommodate an outdoor cinema, DJ station, and more. Underwater lighting allows the GT to illuminate the waters surrounding it and create a relaxing atmosphere. Sea trials are slated for spring this year.

Images courtesy of Mayla Yacht