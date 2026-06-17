Mercedes-Benz is a prestigious player in the automotive business, and it intends to keep it that way. For its clients who demand best-in-class performance, there’s AMG. Meanwhile, the rest with discerning tastes in luxury can get in touch with Maybach instead. In a bid to diversify its portfolio, the latter ventures into the yachting scene courtesy of Beyond Horizons.

Firstly, let’s get things straight. The German marque is in no way extending its services into shipbuilding. The project is such a massive undertaking, given this gigayacht’s overall length is reportedly 508 feet from tip to tail. In charge of the blueprint and other crucial aspects to make it as seaworthy as possible is Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven.

As for Mercedes-Maybach’s involvement, sources tell us the Beyond Horizons will offer world-class hospitality and unique experiences for affluent clients. Our research into the matter hints at an eye-watering $4 million partial stake, on top of an already hefty annual membership. The latter is purportedly around six figures.

The available slots are ridiculously limited to 300, which makes it even more enticing for the elite. Renders show multiple cascading decks, a split-level infinity pool, and a variety of social spaces. Think of it as a mobile, upscale residence, albeit temporarily throughout the scheduled itinerary. The total deck space supposedly spans around 50,000 square feet.

On top of the classy amenities, the Beyond Horizons features 30 ocean-view suites, each at about 800 square feet, with access to a private balcony. “Today marks a defining moment for Maybach Ocean Club as we move from vision towards construction,” stated the extremely exclusive, private member’s club’s managing director and co-founder, Captain Matthias Bosse.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Maybach/Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven