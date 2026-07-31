Seasonal watch releases usually feature vibrant hues to denote sunny summer escapades. Not every brand follows this trend, but can still drop outstanding designs with understated chromatic profiles. Our pick would be the Royal Oak Offshore in Bleu Nuit/Nuage 50 — an elegant accessory that evokes a bold shade of water as you dive deeper.

Reference: 26238CD.OO.1300CD.01 arrives in an elegant tonal colorway, which comes from the “deep blue” octagonal ceramic case. It measures 42 mm x 15.3 mm and is remarkably robust enough to withstand dives down to depths of approximately 328 feet. It’s a timepiece that would equally appear dashing in formal or casual events.

Glareproof sapphire crystal protects both ends of the Royal Oak Offshore in Bleu Nuit/Nuage 50. Elsewhere, the exhibition case back and crown chip use titanium. The business end sports a tachymeter scale on the flange, while the chronograph counters frame the Méga Tapisserie dial.

Its snailed sub-dials take up the spaces at 6 o’clock, 9 o’clock, and 12 o’clock. Another notable element here is the date window at 3 o’clock with the AP signature to its left. According to the technical specifications, the applied hour markers and hands are 18K white gold. The spines of these indices tout a coat of lume for low-light legibility.

At the heart of the Royal Oak Offshore in Bleu Nuit/Nuage 50 is the self-winding Calibre 4404. This flyback chronograph, automatic movement with a 70-hour power reserve, features 433 components, 40 jewels, and a frequency of 28,800 vph (4 Hz). Finally, the ceramic bracelet includes a titanium AP folding clasp closure system.

Images courtesy of Audemars Piguet