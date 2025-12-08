Thanks to automation, we can now relax as robots take over basic tasks. Say goodbye to chores such as sweeping, mopping, mowing the lawn, clearing snow, cleaning the pool, and more. With most of the world’s leading tech companies now developing humanoid types, Hyundai is diversifying instead. This is the MobED, and it comes in two versions.

Both may look similar at a glance, but the PRO is the more versatile of the two. Design-wise, the MobED resembles a chunky electric skateboard with huge wheels. The metallic silver and black color combination oddly reminds us of the Tesla Cybertruck with the geometric styling.

Standard functions include “driving, steering, braking, and posture control for adjustable wheelbase.” Although the South Korean automotive company refers to it as a concept, there is talk of commercial availability in the first half of 2026. It’s safe to say this project is already far into development, given the approximate launch window.

The MobED Pro measures 650 mm x 1150 mm x 750 mm and weighs around 194 lbs. To withstand the elements when outdoors, it boasts an IP54 construction. In its current iteration, the platform can climb slopes up to 10 degrees and move at a maximum speed of 6.21 mph.

It’s evident this is not for personal transport, yet there is a module that turns it into a mobility scooter. Owners can easily swap out various add-ons, which mount onto the MobED via a proprietary rail system and another interface called DB37. Users can remotely control the unit or set it for autonomous driving courtesy of an array of cutting-edge sensors.

