When you’re already an outdoor enthusiast, it can lead to other related forms of recreation. If you’re interested in an RV, first pick a make and model with outstanding all-terrain performance. The 2027 GXV Wild is an off-road-spec motorhome touts very best components to tackle the toughest trails and get you back home in one piece.

With the exception of camper trailers, every platform starts with a donor vehicle. Hence, Storyteller Overland opts for a highly-capable machine, in the form of a RAM 3500 single-cab chassis. The truck rolls out of the factory with a potent 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine. Its mill generates 375 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque.

An 8-speed TorqueFlite HD gearbox completes the 4×4 powertrain. To help it traverse challenging topography, the 2027 GXV Wild rides on 20″ x 9″ forged aluminum wheels wrapped in R20 MPT 81 tires. Moreover, the AEV suspension and 3″ lift ensure sufficient underbody clearance. Next is the cab-to-cabin access portal, which is a welcome convenience.

A queen bed is accessible just above the cab via a ladder, and features an upholstered headboard. Additional storage compartments on each side of the sleeping area include wireless charging pads and 120V power outlets. Also. for larger groups, the rear dinette converts into another queen-size bed. Lining the FRP walls, roof, and floors are additional insulation material.

All-season adventures are possible, as the 13.5K Btu Truma rooftop AC and 14K Btu Hydronic heating keep the interiors cozy. The shop can hook up your 2027 GXV Wild an 800W solar panel, 4,500W inverter, 12 kWh Mastervolt system, and 120V/30A Shore power. Lastly, you can seamlessly install Starlink internet for connectivity on demand.

Images courtesy of Storyteller Overland