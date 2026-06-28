Stock up on drinks, food, and other refreshments on the road with ICECO VL45 PLUS. Unlike traditional 12V fridges, it’s designed to give you ease and comfort in access. It solves the problem of awkward access, tight spaces, or blocked lids with its industry-first 3-way access.

It offers smarter access, more efficient storage, and a real cooling system ideal for multi-day trips. This freezer delivers consistent compressor cooling without temperature swings. Since it doesn’t need ice, there’s no water buildup or melted ice to worry about, either. It uses advanced vacuum-insulated panels technology to reduce temperature loss and improve cooling efficiency.

It features 2.8-inch extra-thick insulation layers that help keep cold air inside longer while reducing unnecessary power consumption during extended trips. The VL45 PLUS delivers fast cooling from 89F to 32F in 28 minutes and does so quietly under 33dB. You can manage the cooling setup via the control panel, its companion Bluetooth app, or via Apple CarPlay while driving. The control panel is on the side near the lid opening for easier visibility and access.

Meanwhile, the 3-way access system includes dual top openings from either side, and a side drawer with a slide-out basket. This versatility makes it easier to access food and drinks, even in tight vehicle setups, without unloading your gear. This freezer adapts to different vehicles, whether a truck, an SUV cargo area, a camper, or a tight overland setup.

Built tough for the long haul, the VL45 PLUS uses outdoor-ready materials and features an all-metal construction with reinforced corners. It offers 44.4 QT (42 L) of storage capacity, large enough to fit meal prep essentials, food, and drinks.

Images courtesy of ICECO