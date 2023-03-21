Spring break is just around the corner and with it comes travel plans. No matter where you’re heading, the Matador SEG45 Travel Pack makes great company with its durable and comfortable construction.

This bag meets most airline carry-on requirements (22″ H x 13.4″ W x 10.25″ D) and has 45 liters of interior storage divided into patented segments. There are five segments that you can organize by day, type, or size. A large clamshell compartment where you can store shoes or dirty linens borrows space from the segments.

Moreover, the Matador SEG45 Travel Pack has external zipper access to all pockets including access to a laptop pocket and to a water bottle pocket. All external pockets use zipper security loops and reflective pulls for visibility in low-light conditions.

This outdoor gear is a hybrid backpack-duffle with options to carry it as a backpack using adjustable shoulder straps. You can adjust the bag to your comfort using the stowable sternum strap and removable hip belt.

Meanwhile, an included cross-body strap allows you to carry this backpack as a duffel bag. You can use internal g-hooks to stow away segmented pockets. Then you can simply store the shoulder straps in the back panel. You can also carry it through the top, bottom, or side handles.

The Matador SEG45 Travel Pack is for long flights or gritty outdoor adventures with its technical construction and materials. It uses YKK PU-coated sealing zippers and 210D nylon bonded thread with bartack-reinforced construction for the hardware. Meanwhile, the shell uses 420D Bluesign PU-coated nylon with DWR coating (PFC free) and 420D Bluesign nylon UHMWPE reinforced ripstop with PU waterproofing. Its interior uses 100D Bluesign Robic nylon mini ripstop with PU waterproofing.

Images courtesy of Matador