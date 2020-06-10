Matador never fails when it comes to outdoor gear apparel from its packable bag series to its dependable backpacks just like the SEG42 Travel Pack. This is a one-bag travel pack that can hold anything you need for work and play.

This backpack comes in a 42-liter capacity and boasts extreme organizational features that give you freedom from packing cubes. You can access everything from the external segregated zippered pockets where you can separate items by day, type, activity, or however you want to identify them for easy access. An oversized clamshell pocket beneath can fit large items, shoes, laundry, or wet gym clothes. This pack comes with a padded laptop sleeve and the pockets are flexible so it adapts as you go. The segments also come with a zip-away panel so you can use it as an open 42-liter gear hauler. A couple of additional pockets on the end can hold small items.

Moreover, the Matador SEG42 Travel Pack ensures your items stay protected from water, dirt and rough impact thanks to its durable material. It is tearproof and waterproof. It has polyurethane and DWR coating to ensure water protection down to the last water bead. The zippers are also PU-coated to deter water and moisture. It uses Denier nylon thread for impact-resistance.

As with other Matador products that ensure comfort during travel, the SEG42 Travel Pack is portable and versatile. It comes with stowable backpack straps for ease in travel and padded carry and shoulder straps for comfort on the go.

Images courtesy of Matador