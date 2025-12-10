You’ll never cut pizza with a pizza wheel or any other knife for that matter when you have Raven Forge’s Original Pizza Axe. It not only brings out your inner Viking warrior, but also makes cutting easy and fun.

It’s dubbed the “holy grenade of pizza cutters” forged from solid 440 stainless steel, known for its excellent strength and resistance to wear and corrosion. It’s a hard steel that offers great edge retention and maintains a sharp edge even after countless uses.

Raven Forge’s Original Pizza Axe features a 4.7-inch-long wooden handle in ash and a sizable 8.7-inch-long curved blade. Designed for use like an Ulu knife, the blade has a fine cutting edge that effortlessly cuts food in one sweep. It provides neat cuts or slices with the toppings intact and none of that messy wheel cleaning.

This is a magnificent and menacing looking kitchen utensil that can also handle other food aside from pizza. It’s sharp enough to cut vegetables and meat. If you want, use it to make a show out of getting a slice of cake.

Moreover, Raven Froge’s Original Pizza Axe pays tribute to the Old Norse. It has the brand’s name engraved on the blade in Elder Futhark runes. It’s not too large and not too compact for the job and gives a comfortable heft at 730g. It is available for personalization with characters hand-burnt on the handle. It also comes in Black Edition, where the Ash haft is hand-burnt black then waxed while still warm for an epic finish.

