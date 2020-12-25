Just a while back, we brought you a special collaboration between Master & Dynamic and Oliver People. Once again, the premium audio brand is releasing a limited-edition version of its MH40 and MW07 PLUS this holiday season. This time, it’s partnering with Lagos, Nigeria-born multidisciplinary artist Temi Coker. You should be glad to know that each purchase of the Dark Wave and Light Wave variants will be for a good cause.

To be specific, proceeds from the Temi Coker collection benefit the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights. In fact, Master & Dynamic notes that 100% of the profits will go to the non-profit civil rights movement. The Dark Wave and Light Wave variants sport similar patterns on the surfaces of the MH40 and MW07 PLUS. As hinted by the names, the former comes is a darker gray tone than the latter.

The MH40 is a pair of wireless headphones that – thanks to Temi Coker’s exclusive design – also delivers a cool fashion statement. The outer surfaces of the headband and earcups are adorned with the artwork. Master & Dynamic is using upscale materials such as anodized aluminum, coated canvas, and lambskin leather. These pack 40 mm Beryllium drivers and Bluetooth 5.0 support

On the other hand, is the MW07 PLUS, which is a true wireless option for those who don’t like the bulkiness of full-sized cans. Just like the MH40s, Master & Dynamic decorates the hand-crafted acetate and stainless-steel charging case with Temi Coker’s signature graphics. These use 10 mm beryllium drivers and promise 40 hours of playback.

Images courtesy of Master & Dynamic/Temi Coker