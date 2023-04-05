Shortly after debuting the new MH40 headphones, Master & Dynamic is following up with another collaborative project. Similar to its partnership with Mercedes-AMG, it’s back with a new automotive-inspired collection, but this time with Bugatti. According to the press details, this idea came to fruition after an exhilarating test drive aboard a Chiron.

Anyone lucky enough to take this luxury hypercar for a spin is in for a wild ride. Perhaps the experience left quite an impression, which resulted in this latest tie-in. The Master & Dynamic for Bugatti series involves three models: Two over-ear headphones and true wireless earbuds. Each caters to a specific user who shares an interest in motoring.

Starting with the smallest of the bunch, the MW08 is shipping in shades of Deep Blue/ Graphite Grey, Nocturne/Gloss Black/Jet Orange, and Blanc/Stainless Steel/Deep Blue. Like many flagship TWS options in the market, these boast active noise cancellation technology for an immersive listening experience. Dimensions are 21.19 mm x 20.22 mm x 25.08 mm and are crafted out of ceramic with stainless steel.

The Bugatti branding is visible on the housing and charging case. The earbuds pack custom 11 mm beryllium drivers and six microphones for crystal-clear communication and audio playback. Up next is the MG20 which is available in Nocturne/Lake Blue, Black/Deep Blue, and Nocturne/Jet Orange colorways. Custom 50 mm beryllium drivers support 7.1 surround sound.

These wireless gaming headphones last up to 22 hours on a full charge for uninterrupted gameplay sessions. Finally, The Master & Dynamic for Bugatti collection includes the MW75 ANC wireless headphones. You can grab it in Blanc/Deep Blue, Nocturne/Lake Blue, and Nocturne/Jet Orange. These are great for travelers who want a premium pair of cans.

Images courtesy of Master&Dynamic/Bugatti