Multi-tool comes in all shapes and sizes and functionality. For Maserin, the Italian company famous for its folding knives, it has to be sleek and versatile, so it can cater to various situations. Such is the case with the High-Tech Citizen.

The company prides itself on crafting high-quality, durable, and fully functional folders that can withstand the test of time. This gear packs tools made with strong 440 stainless steel, which is the highest grade of cutlery steel in the market. It boasts excellent resistance to wear and corrosion and is easy to sharpen and maintain. Meanwhile, textured G10 scales provide a secure grip, and they come in handsome shades of blue, black, orange, and a black handle with a black blade.

Maserin’s High-Tech Citizen Multi-Tool can stand up to any job with its various tools including the main one, a 2.6-inch drop-point blade that can slice, pierce, cut, and more. It comes finished in either satin or Teflon.

Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the blade is a ruler equipped with a bottle opener, can opener, and a slotted screwdriver (flathead) system. This gear also has a set of spanners from # 6 to #10 and a carabiner to easily tether it to a keychain, the belt loop, or a lanyard.

Designed by Moris Baroni, Maserin’s High-Tech Citizen Multi-Tool opens via a liner lock and is lightweight at just 3.45 ounces. It is compact for everyday carry at an overall length of 5.31 inches, so it easily fits inside a glovebox, your pocket, or even the kitchen drawer.

Images courtesy of Maserin