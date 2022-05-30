The latest advancements in electrochromic glass make it a great replacement for conventional types of tints. It occasionally shows up in extravagant projects like aircraft, watercraft, and vehicles. The latest to flaunt the technology is the MC20 Cielo from Maserati.

Normally, most cars with panoramic roofs use retractable fabric covers or polyethylene terephthalate (PET) films applied directly on the glass to block out the harsh rays of the sun. Maserati, on the other hand, opts for smart glass for on-demand UV protection.

The MC20 Cielo can deploy or retract the roof in just 12 seconds and will even function at speeds of approximately 31 mph. After extensive development and wind-tunnel testing, Maserati is outfitting the convertible with a PLDC glass. Toggle the settings and the panel shifts from light to dark and back in just a second.

Much like the coupe, the rear engine bay holds a 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 engine that produces 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. This sleek supercar can hit a top speed of 202 mph and zip from zero to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

Maserati’s engineering assures owners that it does not matter if the roof is closed or open, because the MC20 Cielo’s capabilities will remain intact. There are enough tweaks to set it apart from the regular MC20. Cielo badging adorns several surfaces, while the interior touts Alcantara trims.

Choose from four driving modes via the intuitive dial on the center console. Maserati endows the MC20 Cielo with a robust safety system so you can enjoy more and worry less. Finally, it comes with a 12-speaker Sonus Faber audio system. This automatically adjusts the acoustics depending on the current roof configuration.

Images courtesy of Maserati