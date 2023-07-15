The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed continues to drop one surprise after another, along with the announcement of exciting developments from various renowned marques. So far, we’ve covered the AIM EV Sport 01 and the Ferrari KC23 one-off. As for Maserati, it’s most notable news to share was the end of its V8 engine production, which is closed out by the Ghibli 334 Ultima.

We all know that this was eventually bound to happen as carmakers draw closer to their commitment to emission-free motoring before the decade ends. Hence, the Italian carmaker is following the footsteps of its contemporaries before its entire lineup is fully electrified for the future.

While most folks are eager to make the transition to greener technology, others might want to hold on to something more traditional. The automotive industry believes legislation changes down the line might lead to penalties imposed on vehicles with internal combustion engines.

However, before that happens, enthusiasts who want to enjoy everything a petrol-powered ride has to offer should consider a high-performance model like the Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima. Moreover, another option would be Levante V8 Ultima. Both the sports sedan and SUV from the Trident emblem are packing the same 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 mill.

Output is listed at 572 horsepower and will benefit the lighter model of the duo. As such, the Ghibli 334 Ultima is fittingly adorned with the number of its namesake to denote its 334 kph top speed (208 mph). For comparison, the top-of-the-line Ghibli Trofeo is outfitted with the same engine but can only max out at 203 mph.

Tests also show it can sprint from zero to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds. The team behind its engineering reveal that overall weight was taken into account in addition to the use of a special compound for its tires. To live up to the elegance associated with the Maserati brand, the Ghibli 334 Ultima flaunts a magnificent coat of Scià di Persia with exquisite Rubino elements. Only 103 examples are slated for production.

Images courtesy of Maserati