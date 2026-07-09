JW Marriott has been offering unique stays across the world. These estabishments provide immersive experiences guests won’t find anywhere else. When you truly want to get up close and personal with the great outdoors, the Masai Mara Lodge will make it happen with a twist. Instead of fully roughing it out in the wild, you get to enjoy everything in luxury.

The hotel features 24 tent suites, one of which is a two-tent family setup, and each comes with an outdoor deck with a Jacuzzi tub. Where else can you bask in bubbly comfort while stargazing at night? The camping site overlooks both the Masai Mara National Reserve and Talek River. For those wondering, the property is community land.

When you’re in Africa, most of the travel brochures recommend you book a safari tour. Those staying at the Masai Mara Lodge are in luck, because there are daily game drives to participate in. Explore the savannah and shoot (with cameras courtesy of Canon’s Photo Studio) the local wildlife. Of course, you can also use your smartphones for convenience.

Among the animals guests can potentially encounter are elephants, leopards, rhinos, African buffalo, and lions. These creatures are what adventurers consider the “Big Five.” Depending on the season, there’s a chance to personally witness a staggering number of wildebeests and other herds undertake a mass migration across the plains.

The Masai Mara Lodge can serve meals at your tent or arrange a breakfast somewhere more serene. Enjoy panoramic views as you enjoy top-notch cuisine. “Holistic Wellness at the spa by JW, fitness center and outdoor pool. Relax in our communal areas including Sarabi Restaurant, Fig Tree Lounge and a large outdoor viewing deck with a fire pit,” writes JW Marriott.

Images courtesy of JW Marriot