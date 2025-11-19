A 2025 Cadillac Escalade V is perhaps one of the more luxurious SUVs money can buy. Some may argue that its caliber cannot measure up to other automotive marques, but it’s usually subjective. However, in the eyes of the team at Hennessy Performance, it’s a high-performance platform in the making. Instead of just daydreaming, they’re putting their money where their mouth is with the H1000.

While we regularly showcase the stunning aftermarket works of European groups such as BRABUS and MANSORY, there are American establishments as well. The folks behind this classy souped-up project have their headquarters in Sealy, Texas. The mission statement here is the push the vehicle beyond its limits without compromise to quality.

As the force behind ridiculously overpowered creations such as the H700 (Corvette C8), Velociraptor 1000 (F-150 Raptor R), the 2025 Cadillac Escalade V is in good hands. The H1000 features a slew of select upgrades that involve the powertrain, suspension, weight reduction, and more. Even with these modifications, the SUV retains its identity, but only on a cosmetic level.

Its curated package of enhancements includes cylinder heads, pulleys, camshafts, supercharger, intake valves, and exhaust valves, among others. The tweaks allow the SUV’s 6.2-liter V8 to crank out approximately 1,000 horsepower and 882 lb-ft of torque. It’s staggering in contrast to the already impressive stock numbers of 682 bhp.

We can only imagine how it feels to sit behind the steering wheel and take this beast out for a spin on the test tracks. With such a potent performance on paper, the H1000 will easily smoke any ride that dares challenge it on the open road. Hennessey not only delivers a bespoke high-class machine, but also covers it with a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty.

Images courtesy of Hennessey Performance