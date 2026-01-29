The biting cold of winter usually pushes people to stay home where it’s warm. Bundling up before heading outside is not everyone’s idea of a good time. However, there are always outliers to consider, which is why establishments like the Hoback Club Jackson Hole are in demand this season.

Adrenaline junkies welcome the snow and the thrilling activities that open up as the temperatures drop. Unfortunately, not all are lucky enough to live close to popular ski resorts and such. Thankfully, there are mountain lodges, vacation homes, and other types of accommodations you can book. If you’re in Wyoming, check out this new hotspot for winter recreation.

“Once in a lifetime, an opportunity arises that elevates the way we escape and explore together. The Hoback Club is that opportunity. The embodiment of refined grandeur, this private club offers the pinnacle of amenities and service – not just in Jackson Hole, but in all the ski world,” reads the website.

According to the operators, “the Jackson Hole lifestyle is unlike any other. It’s a place to retreat or reconnect, with breathtaking surroundings that both ground us and inspire.” Depending on how large your party is, there are residences with one to six bedrooms available.

Each unit comes with a living room, a fireplace, a kitchen, a dining room, and more. For a more discreet option, the residential suites include private entrances. Mingle with the rest of the guests across various social spaces and dining areas at the Hoback Club Jackson Hole.

In addition to skiing, you can also hit the spa, pools, and Trackman Golf Simulator. The Hoback Club Jackson Hole also offers concierge services for the ultimate convenience. If the cold is really non-negotiable, come back during the summer to see what they have to offer.

Images courtesy of Hoback Club/Tuck Fauntelroy