Marshall is one of the trusted brands when it comes to speakers and amplifiers. They are a mainstay in the music industry since the 1960s and over the years, they have only evolved in their drive to provide customers with a great audio listening experience. Now the company has unveiled two new Bluetooth speakers: Emberton II and Willen. The Willen is small enough that it can fit inside your pocket.

To start, the Marshall Willen is ultra-compac. It’s less than 4″ by 4″ with a 1″ depth and weighs 310g. It is dust and water-resistant and despite its pocketable size, it blasts outs great audio. It has a single 2-inch 10W full-range dynamic driver, two passive radiators, and provides a mono audio output. This speaker can provide up to 15 hours of listening time in a single charge of its battery that fully recharges in three hours.

Moreover, it works as a phone speaker with its built-in microphone and a button that lets you answer or reject calls. It has a rubber strap on the back for mounting.

Meanwhile, the Marshall Emberton II is on the bigger size at but provides great sound nonetheless. It weighs 700g and is basically an upgrade on the brand’s ever-popular portable speaker. It offers 30 hours of playtime from two 2-inch 10W full-range dynamic drivers and two passive radiators. Unlike the Marshall Willen, this speaker features True Stereophonic technology for an immersive 360-degree sound. It is also water and dust resistant and the battery recharges fully in three hours.

Both the Marshall Willen and the Marshall Emberton II speakers have Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity with a wireless range of up to 10 meters. You can set equalization presets when paired with its smartphone app. They are both equipped with a multi-directional control knob and are stackable if you own more than one.

