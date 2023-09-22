Since its founding in 1962, Marshall has gradually adapted to what the market wanted but managed to retain its distinct identity. Even today, their lineup of music amplifiers and speaker cabinets is considered the best in the business. Meanwhile, its range of Bluetooth-ready products like the Motif II A.N.C. are awesome for those who love to rock.

Although the brand caters to all types of music genres, its iconic script and leather texture finish still evoke the spirit of rock and roll. Moreover, browse through their sizeable catalog and you’ll find that almost everything is presented in blackout colorways. Some may have metallic accents in various tones, yet the theme is predominantly stealthy.

The Motif II A.N.C. embodies the signature color scheme but with a stylish hint of yellow-gold hardware. As with its older iterations, Marshall positions this as its premium true wireless stereo earbuds. Furthermore, another attractive feature is the active noise cancellation function for immersive listening sessions.

As noted by its product page, these also boast a longer battery life of 10 hours over the outgoing model. Marshall says even with active noise cancellation turned on, its new TWS earbuds should last up to 6 hours on a full charge for a total of 30 hours with the charging case.

What we did not expect is the use of 70% post-consumer recycled plastic such as water bottles, headlight covers, and electronics. These are repurposed to become the housing of the Motif II A.N.C. and are a welcome sustainability upgrade.

Overall, the design should be familiar with the knurled stems and the full Marshall label in white on the charging case. Speaking of the latter, the Motif II A.N.C. is compatible with wireless charging technology, which is a handy function for modern tech-savvy users.

Images courtesy of Marshall