Unlike most audio brands, Marshall is not one to ignore the latest trends. Over the years, it has catered to what the market currently wants with great success. Those who cannot keep up are doomed to obscurity. Now it’s ready to “celebrate 60 years of loud” via its true wireless offering. This is the Motif A.N.C Diamond Jubilee.

Six decades of amazing acoustic accolades later and Marshall remains the go-to supplier of exceptional audio products. With a diverse catalog of hardware ranging from guitar amplifiers to speaker cabinets and more, the label is synonymous with classic rock and blues.

However, its lineup now includes almost everything a modern music enthusiast needs. With a huge number of smartphones now shipping without the standard 3.5 mm headphone jack, listeners are now ditching cables. Apple’s EarPods are the most ubiquitous models out there.

Nonetheless, the Motif A.N.C Diamond Jubilee is geared toward another crowd. The buds are packing 6 mm dynamic drivers with a 4.5-hour play time using active noise cancellation. Turn it off to squeeze more juice for a total of six hours.

You’re looking at another 20 hours (26 hours sans active noise cancellation) with the included charging case. A quick 15-minute recharge provides an hour of music playback. In addition to its Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, the Motif A.N.C Diamond Jubilee supports wireless charging.

Fans of stealthy shades will find the Black Diamond colorway to their liking. Even the Marshall script, which is usually in white, is now as dark as it comes. The knurling on the stems is an awesome cosmetic touch to give the Motif A.N.C Diamond Jubilee a bold design.

