The Marine Layer Saturday Linen Beach Short is the perfect summer wear, on or off the sand. They are breezy and comfortable for those trips to the beach or for adventures under the sun.

It is unlike linen shorts which can be stiffy and scratchy. It is made in India using 100% cotton so they are soft and breathable. This is a double cloth short that has been garment-dyed for a broken-in look from day one. Then it is stonewashed for a soft, not swishy, feel. It is slightly shortened with a 5″ inseam so you can move around with them on with ease.

Moreover, the Marine Layer Saturday Linen Beach Short comes with an elastic drawstring on the waist for a relaxed yet secured fit. Speaking of fit, it is in a classic standard fit that’s true to size. Best of all, it does not need breaking in (as clothes should be). It feels good and soft on the skin right out of the box.

This ready-to-wear apparel even comes with more than enough pockets for your everyday on-the-go essentials. There are two on each side on the front and a couple more on the back.

The Marine Layer Saturday Linen Beach Short boasts a subdued color in Sand so it can pair with just about any upper wear be it a T-shirt, polo shirt, jersey, or more. You can pair it with loafers or slip-ons for a more relaxed and chill-out look no matter your destination.

Images courtesy of Marine Layer