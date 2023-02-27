Before cellphone manufacturers started using high-end materials for their devices, protective accessories were just an afterthought. Shortly after the iPhone debuted, glass and metal became mainstream. As such, people began to purchase cases and screen protectors to keep their pricey investments in tip-top condition. If you’re one of the many who now own an iPhone 14 Pro, Manteiro offers an awesome collection of elegant leather cases for your new handset.

These days, even when the actual unit is not yet in our hands, we’re already contemplating add-ons to enhance the user experience. Ever since Apple opted to no longer include some basic accessories with their smartphones, buyers are usually in the market for chargers, earphones, and more. Since first-party options come with a premium price point, owners should consider third-party brands like Manteiro for their iPhone 14 Pro cases.

Ordering Your Manteiro Case

To get started, head on over to the official website of Manteiro and check out their expansive catalog. Currently, they are catering to Apple’s iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 14 series. You can be sure that when the next hardware refresh drops, it will have its own category of cases soon thereafter. For now, the latest flagships are the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

All orders qualify for their complimentary gift-wrapping service. Worldwide shipping is via DHL. Meanwhile, customers who reside within the United Kingdom automatically qualify for free next-day delivery. As indicated by Manteiro, the forms of payment accepted include all major credit cards, PayPal, and Klarna. Your selected item arrives in a stylish box which is indicative of the product’s top-notch quality.

Design And Functionality

You’ve probably had a fair share of experience with many types of cases. These usually range from plastic, TPU, silicone, and leather. There are also various styles, but it all boils down to personal tastes. What sets Manteiro apart from its competitors is the use of the finest genuine cowhide leather and precision manufacturing to ensure a snug fit.

There are two variants: Classic Leather and Grain Embossed. What differentiates one from the other is the texture of the leather on the case. If you prefer a smoother touch, the former is the way to go. However, those who want a surface with more grip should pick the latter. Overall, both deliver an impressive level of craftsmanship and protection for the iPhone 14 Pro.

You can’t go wrong with Black or Chestnut Brown for the Classic Leather, but it is likewise available in Pantone Green and Charcoal Blue. As for the Grain Embossed, we find the Evergreen shade attractive, but additional hues include Black, Dark Blue, Russet, and Pastel Pink. Depending on the color, the 1 mm raised camera bezel on the cases, along with the buttons and Manteiro branding are in metallic tones of gold or silver.

Now that we have given you an exterior aesthetics overview of their leather iPhone cases, here are other notable details. These completely cover all three sides of the iPhone 14 Pro’s frame except for the bottom for unimpeded access to the charging port, speaker grille, and microphone grille. Nonetheless, the lip on the edges extends a little higher to shield against bumps, drops, and scuffs.

You have probably heard or read that there are some protective cases that scratch smartphones due to the hardness of their materials. No worries with Manteiro as the inner sections are lined with Japanese microfiber. Moreover, their leather cases are fully compatible with MagSafe accessories and wireless charging.

Our Takeaway

Manteiro’s leather iPhone 14 Pro cases are some of the best ones out there. Not only do they provide reliable protection for your device, but over time, each will develop a bespoke cosmetic character of its own. Since the material naturally develops a patina from regular usage, it assures users that what they have is genuine leather. Take your pick and elevate the look of your iPhone 14 Pro now!

Order Now

About Manteiro

Manteiro was established in 2022 by a group of passionate individuals who were dedicated to crafting premium quality leather iPhone cases. Their vision was to provide consumers with a practical yet stylish solution for protecting their iPhones.

With a wealth of experience in the leather industry, the founders of Manteiro saw an opportunity to bring a touch of luxury to the world of phone accessories. They envisioned a brand that combined traditional techniques with modern design and set out to create a range of iPhone cases that were not only functional but also beautiful.

Manteiro’s journey began with a focus on sourcing the finest materials from around the world. From full-grain leathers to premium linings, the brand sought out only the best components to use in their products. They then used traditional leather-making techniques to carefully craft each case by hand.

The result was a range of iPhone cases that were not only highly durable but also stunningly beautiful. From rich, warm colors to sleek, minimalist designs, Manteiro’s cases quickly caught the attention of consumers looking for something special.

Manteiro is committed to its core values of quality, craftsmanship, and design. Today, the brand is proud to be known as a leading creator of leather iPhone cases.

Whether you’re looking for a case that’s stylish, practical, or both, Manteiro has something for you. So why settle for ordinary when you can own a piece of luxury from Manteiro.