When dealing with wealthy clients, vehicle modification specialists must be ready for anything. No matter how ridiculous the request may be, most will try to make it happen. Thankfully, Mansory’s latest project – the Mercedes-AMG G63 P900 Limited Edition 50th UAE – is nothing it can’t handle. This iconic SUV receives class-leading upgrades as well as a striking coat of paint.

Calling it the Mercedes-AMG G63 P900 Limited Edition 50th UAE is certainly a mouthful, isn’t it? Nonetheless, commissioning this snazzy G-Class is none other than the president of the United Arab Emirates, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is to mark the 50th anniversary of the nation as you can already tell by the name.

The celebration is still ongoing since April 6, 2021, and will be ending on March 31, 2022. The Mercedes-AMG G63 P900 Limited Edition 50th UAE is the second bespoke machine that marks the milestone. Previously, Mansory also delivered the Rolls-Royce Cullinan UAE Edition.

Given the landscape of the region, 4x4s are the platforms of choice here. Mansory kits out this G-Wagon custom body kit to give it a sportier silhouette. A highly tuned 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 sits within and outputs 900 horsepower with 885 lbs of torque.

What follows is a two-tone gradient of purple and black. The point of transition cuts vertically along the B-pillar. Graphics depicting the map of the UAE are visible on the wheels, spare tire cover, headrests, and more.

Even the Mercedes-AMG badging has been replaced by the custom emblem. Marble-pattern carbon fiber elements add a touch of class to the G63 P900 Limited Edition 50th UAE. Meanwhile, the interior is decked in a mix of yellow and purple with speckled black elements.

Images courtesy of Mansory