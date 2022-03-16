The sexy Ferrari Roma is hailed by many as the Italian marque’s entry-level grand tourer. In its standard form, the fans of the Prancing Horse emblem consider it a high-performance beauty. Leave it up to Mansory to elevate the supercar’s Italian elegance into something more bespoke. It then becomes a magnificent machine that would delight even the most discerning owner.

The stock Roma comes with a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine good for 611 horsepower with 561 lb-ft of torque. However, the German luxury car modification outfit, believes the coupe is capable of even more. After it undergoes a thorough tuning in the hands of expert engineers, the output scales up to 710 horsepower and 638 lb-ft of torque respectively.

Mansory reveals that testing shows a 0-62 mph run in just 3.1 seconds. Meanwhile, the supercar should reach a top speed of 206 miles per hour. You can definitely try it out, but just make sure to do so in a proper venue. Take it out for a day on the tracks and have it smoke the competition.

Even if you’re not racing your tweaked Ferrari Roma, they’re still equipping it with striking aesthetic upgrades. Forged carbon fiber options are available for the hood, canards, side skirts, side mirrors, splitter, lip spoiler, fender slats, and rear diffuser. The door sills are in the same material with Mansory branding.

An additional LED brake light sits in the middle of the supercar’s quad tailpipes. Owners of the Mansory Ferrari Roma can likewise have the interior upholstered in a red and black combo. Choose between a 21” or 22” set of wheels in gloss black to complete the setup.

Images courtesy of Mansory