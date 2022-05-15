Denizen Works has completed the construction of a four-bedroom family home on the Isle of Tiree on the west coast of Scotland. The property is in the small township of Mannal and sits on the working yard of the main house which the previous owner sold along with the site of the new building.

The Mannal House is idyllic for anyone who wishes to wake up to the amazing view of Hebridean Island. It perches atop a rocky coast and looks east towards the mainland over the Isle of Mull. Its construction takes inspiration from its surrounding farm buildings, ruins, and a derelict cowshed, known as a byre. The outcome is a house split into two wings wherein guests enter through the stone gable into a courtyard garden.

From there, wonderful views of a row of lighthouse cottages designed by Alan Stevenson and a framed view of Hynish await. The team copied the volume of the byre. Then they slid it out beyond the old boundary wall and lifted it up to create the negative gable form. The outcome gives a feeling of being close to the sea and being on the prow of a ferry.

Therefore, the main wing of the Mannal House hosts the master bedroom, the main kitchen, and the living spaces. Meanwhile, the “bedroom wing” is at the perpendicular structure which contains the three bedrooms and two bathrooms. These spaces have subtly curved ceilings that create a beautiful contrast with the low-pitched roof outside. They also face east so they take in the morning sunlight and views of the sea. The residential property uses a bespoke timber kit of structural insulated panels (SIPs) in its construction. It also has heat insulation coming from an air source heat pump.

Images courtesy of Denizen Works