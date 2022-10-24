Mango Power Union broke into the green energy industry late last year with the world’s first 2-in-1, home-and-portable battery system which was crowdfunded by more than USD $1 million in minutes.

October 25, New York – Mango Power, the up-and-coming challenger brand in the domestic energy storage industry, known for its user-centric product design and premium quality battery cells, launches today its latest product, the Mango Power E, available for purchase on Mango Power’s official website

Mango Power E – A top-grade, 5-year Warranty Portable Power Station

The Mango Power E is packing a high-capacity, 3.5 kWh battery. Its capacity can be further expanded up to 14 kWh with a pluggable pack in order to cater to the power needs of more demanding environments. Up to two standalone or expanded units can be connected together to further increase capacity all the way to 28 kWh. It provides a 3 kW output capability (expandable to 6 kW) and supports a 240V output to power heavy-duty appliances.

Known for its excellent product design and a huge number of charging ports, Mango Power has incorporated 6 charging methods as well as 16 output ports. This wide range of connectivity options makes the Mango Power E suitable for various scenarios. It includes RV and EV ports, making it a great option for vehicle-focused users.

For the Mango Power E, input methods include an AC wall outlet (Max 3,000W), solar panel (Max 2,000W, 60V-150V), EV charging (EV1772), or generators.

When it comes to output, the Mango Power E includes four 20A AC output ports, six 27W USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports (65W & 100W), 1 car power output at 12V/10A, 2 DC551 ports, and one AC RV port at 30A.

The low noise and high-temperature resistance of the Mango Power E are in part due to the high quality of its CATL LFP battery cells. Being one of the highlights of the product, these premium types of battery cells are more durable, efficient, and safer than other market options. A testament to its quality is its longer lifespan of more than 2,000 cycles and a robust 5-year warranty. As it’s common in Mango Power products, the Mango Power E comes equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for energy performance tracking through its proprietary app.

About Mango Power

Mango Power is a green energy brand focused on developing home power supply solutions, portable power devices and related accessories. Mango Power’s mission is to bring smart green energy products into every home and help every family realize a zero carbon emission future. For more information visit www.mangopower.com.