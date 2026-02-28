Are the freezing temperatures finally getting to you? Not everyone enjoys winter, and many find that it introduces plenty of difficulties as well. Why not take a week or two off work and go on vacation somewhere warmer? If it’s possible, Clara Arte is ready to deliver a distinctive and delightful experience, alongside outstanding hospitality.

The establishment takes you to South America, specifically in Minas Gerais, Brazil. A bit of trivia tells us that the federative unit is the country’s fourth largest based on area. Furthermore, it also boasts the second-largest population. For art enthusiasts, your stay includes something special to make it even more memorable.

According to the Clara Arte website, guests “enjoy exclusive access to the Inhotim Institute, with privileged morning itineraries, already included in the daily rate.” The open-air contemporary art museum offers a surreal atmosphere with a thick forest surrounding the site.

“About 1,862 works by more than 280 artists, from 43 countries, make up the collection and are exhibited outdoors and in galleries in the middle of a Botanical Garden with more than 4,300 rare botanical species, coming from all continents,” describes the hotel operators.

Accommodation options at the Clara Arte include Luxury Suites, Luxury Bungalows, Master Bungalows, Master Plus Bungalows, the Presidential 2, and the Presidential 1. Rejuvinate your mind and body at the SPAs by L’Occitane as professional therapists take care of you.

Go on a gastronomic crawl and sample the local cuisine or an international menu to suit every taste. Foodies can also indulge in buffets prepared with the freshest ingredients. Grab a drink at the bar and mingle with other Clara Arte guests to make new acquaintances.

Images courtesy of Clara Resorts