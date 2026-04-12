Most trackers, like Apple’s AirTag, simply help you locate misplaced or lost devices or personal belongings. Pebblebee takes a more functional approach by adding a safety feature to the Halo. It’s a tracker that doubles as a personal lifeline during emergencies.

As a tracker, it connects with Apple’s Find My or Google’s Find Hub networks to locate your devices or items on a map within a range of 500 feet. It triggers a sound to alert you to the device’s specific location. Pebblebee takes it a step further by turning it into a personal safety device.

If you ever find yourself in a dangerous situation or feel unsafe, simply pull apart the Halo to activate a trio of life-saving features. It activates a loud siren, strobe lights, and live location sharing. The loud 130dB continuous siren is designed to attract attention and deter threats, while 150 lumens of bright LEDs put you in the spotlight.

The strobe lights attract attention to yourself, especially at night. Once activated, the device automatically shares your live location with up to five trusted contacts for immediate assistance, without needing your phone.

For regular use, the bright LEDs also work as a standalone flashlight. Likewise, if you don’t want to draw attention to yourself with the lights and sound, but still want to alert your safety circle, then the silent alert mode works. Pebblebee’s Halo is keychain-friendly for quick access and IP66-rated for water-resistance.

It’s also energy efficient. A single battery charge is good for up to 12 months. The live location sharing and addition of safety circle members features are free for the first year and require a subscription afterward.

Images courtesy of Pebblebee