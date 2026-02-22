Sitting on a chair is not rocket science. However, ergonomics is a different story entirely. It may seem like nothing but clever marketing, but there are gaming/office/task chairs that focus on the user’s comfort and health. The Breck may not appear special at a glance, but it needs to be experienced to realize the value it brings to the table.

First of all, there is a reason why these types of seats exist. People spend a huge part of the day on their butts, with some exceptions, of course. Therefore, a product that makes it possible to stay in said position for extended periods with no compromise to productivity matters.

Haworth says this SKU “brings essential ergonomics with zero compromise.” After a quick assembly, we’re looking at a chair with sleek contours in all the right places. The manufacturer even caters to buyers who want their gear to match the decor.

Hence, the Breck is available in two base colors: Black or Snow, with six hues for the fabric/cover. The latter includes Coal, Blush, Lunar, Lagoon, Stone, and Agave. Fatigue typically starts to manifest when back support is not optimized.

To address this concern, we have the GeoStretch technology — a semi-rigid, geometric structure that adapts to your body structure. With a twist of a dial, you can choose between three reclined positions for maximum relaxation.

Lastly, there’s the adjustable lumbar support unit. Elsewhere, it features 4D armrests and a seat height adjustment for a personalized experience. “Breck brings together decades of ergonomic research, industry expertise, and proven design.”

Images courtesy of Haworth