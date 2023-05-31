Although most of us generally have a positive outlook on what the future will bring, others believe the opposite. However, if you look at things from their viewpoint, it’s better to be prepared for the worst than not at all. If what you need is a camper trailer that can help you survive doomsday, then the ELE might be your best bet.

Coming from the folks over at Mammoth Overland, they’re gearing up this bad boy as a heavy-duty survival platform. It may function as a recreational motorhome for now, but it is engineered to withstand an Extinction-Level Event, hence its namesake. After the havoc brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s never a guarantee that the hard times are over.

The company is taking everything seriously as the camper trailer can be outfitted with Level 3 bulletproofing. Should you choose this option, the ELE becomes a safety cocoon against attacks from firearms and other weapons. As standard, the cabin is lined with double-wall aerospace-grade aluminum and high-density foam insulation.

Pressure doors – akin to that you find on submersibles – ensure outside air never enters the volume within. In fact, the ELE’s airtight construction can purportedly handle 0.25 psi of positive pressure. Furthermore, its filtration system is supplied by E.L. Foust and will last up to six months before it needs to be replaced.

When you’re out in the wild, there’s no telling what dangers lurk nearby. Therefore, the Mammoth Overland equips the ELE with an automated bear spray system which can cover a 25’ x 10’ area. If it eventually comes down to personal protection, secure storage compartments for handguns and rifles are available within the cabin.

Power is supplied by a 100 Ah Renogy battery pack in addition to a WEN gas generator. The roof also holds two 100W solar panels to harvest energy from the sun by day. Mammoth Overland confirms that the ELE is a made-to-order affair. Production will be limited so don’t hesitate and order your unit now.

Images courtesy of Mammoth Overland