While yachts in general are primarily perceived as luxurious means of transport over water, other opinions beg to differ. For example, these vessels often function as high-end floating residences for the wealthy. Many likewise consider them as purely recreational platforms. At the end of the day, there is always something unique to set ships like the Majesty 100 Terrace apart from the rest.

This majestic monohull comes from Gulf Craft. It offers a distinctive private space that we don’t often see in others in the same range. The yard operates out of Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates, but caters to an internal clientele. In recent news, this model received the IFDM Award in the Yachting category.

With a stellar presence at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival, here’s what it brings to the table. The Majesty 100 Terrace lives up to the name courtesy of the living/social space within the open bow area of the ship. In the images, we can see cushions arranged like a makeshift bed.

The bow deck provides shelter from the sun, while gentle ocean breezes flow freely via the starboard and port cutouts. As long as the cruising speed is just right and the water conditions are not rough, this is the ideal place to relax. The only way to access this section is via the primary suite on the main deck.

Creative input from Dutch design firm Phathom Studio defines the exterior and interior aesthetics. The overall motif is lavish yet minimalist, with a modern touch. Timber, fabrics, and other materials combine for a cozy atmosphere. The Majesty 100 Terrace also boasts five staterooms in the lower deck. This 100-footer can cruise up to 14 knots and cover 1,366 nautical miles at 10 knots.

Images courtesy of Gulf Craft