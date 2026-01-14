Rezvani is a supplier of specialty vehicles designed for personal safety. The rides that roll out of its assembly line resemble menacing machines that can take on a horde of zombies. Instead of a brand new model, the company presents a revamp. This is the 2026 Tank, and it’s brimming with cutting-edge upgrades.

Keep in mind the version in question here is the top-of-the-line configuration buyers can go for. On paper, you’re looking at a beast packing a potent 6.2-liter supercharged V8. The mill is reportedly from a Dodge Demon and can crank out a whopping 1,000 horsepower.

The drivetrain also welcomes a series of upgrades to withstand the ridiculous output from the engine. An eight-speed automatic gearbox directs everything to all four wheels of the 2026 Tank. Rezvani also offers an optional electric assist system for up to 20 miles of virtually silent driving.

For non-stop action on and off the road, the SUV boasts a set of FOX extreme shocks with remote reservoirs. Pair it with the 40″ tires for an equivalent lift of approximately 6 inches. To give owners the peace of mind they can afford, the Armored package provides the best bang for the buck.

The shop will gladly kit out your 2026 tank with composite ballistic armor rated at B6. This alternative shaves off about 50% off its weight yet can withstand high-caliber weapons. Elsewhere, we have underside explosive protection and military run-flat tires.

Just like in action movies, Rezvani equips the vehicle with a smoke screen, electrified door handles, strobe lights, blinding lights, thermal night vision, EMP protection, and so much more. Meanwhile, you get to enjoy the lavish interiors of the 2026 Tank with state-of-the-art entertainment. Just in case there’s also a comprehensive emergency kit handy.

Images courtesy of Rezvani