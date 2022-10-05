With many companies already eyeing commercial space travel in the near future, the race to be the first is thrilling. Meanwhile, there are other startups with lofty goals but not the point where zero gravity begins. Since those who do make it up there will want to celebrate with a bottle of bubbly, Maison Mumm presents the Cordon Rouge Stellar.

To ensure that the champagne and its vessel withstand whatever forces during launch and in weightlessness, there are safety measures in place. There’s also the matter of how the sparkling wine can be served given it won’t exactly pour out of its container.

Thankfully, all these specifics are no longer issues after four years of research and development. As it stands right now, the Cordon Rouge Stellar has “achieved full compliance with space requirements thanks to the collaboration with CNES, attesting to its readiness for future space flights,” notes the press materials.

Maison Mumm also reveals the stylish aesthetics of the bottle that holds their alcoholic beverage. They are still using glass but covering it with an aeronautical-grade aluminum shell for additional protection. A traditional cork covers the opening, but it uses a special mechanism to dispense a serving of Cordon Rouge Stellar.

Press the button at the bottom and the champagne exits and collects within the upper ring. With a small shake, the liquid will form a sphere which astronauts can then collect via a special glass. Maison Mumm is partnering with Axiom Space who will be serving the Cordon Rouge Stellar during their space flights.

Images courtesy of Maison Mumm