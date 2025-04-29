To the casual coffee drinkers, every cup is a much-needed energy boost that helps them become more productive. This scenario is accurate for most of us slogging our way through the week. However, others consider it something else entirely. If the usual starts to feel ineffective, maybe it’s time to upgrade to something a bit stronger, like The Last Of Us by Four Sigmatic.

Unless your daily sources of java are exclusively commercial joints like Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Tim Hortons, you are missing out on a lot. Therefore, why not make it at home instead? The process typically needs a drip coffee maker, a moka pot, a French press, or an espresso machine.

A grinder is likewise handy, yet optional with The Last Of Us blend. Each pack contains approximately 10 ounces of pre-ground organic coffee beans. What makes the resulting jitter juice special is the infusion of “function, not fictional” cordyceps.

According to Four Sigmatic, it, along with additional ingredients such as lion’s mane, “are 100% vegan, organically grown, and packed with benefits for energy, endurance, and stamina.” Unlike the ones in the HBO Original TV series and video game, it won’t turn you into a wandering zombie.

Instead, the extra infusion of vitamin B12 and coffee bean extract enhances mental focus and stamina. On average, a cup of joe contains 40 mg of caffeine, but this delivers 180 mg. Those with a high tolerance for the natural stimulant should find it invigorating. Four Sigmatic’s The Last Of Us is a dark roast with notes of chocolate.

