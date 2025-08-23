We have to thank high-speed wireless internet connectivity for a slew of innovations related to home security. People can now remotely monitor their dwellings via doorbell cameras, IP cameras, and even via smart appliances. Meanwhile, Aionios is offering a mobility upgrade for an even more immersive experience. Meet the ata05 Teleoperated Robot

Since the use of advanced robotics for various tasks in the household is already mainstream, this bad boy should fit right in. The ata05 Teleoperated Robot may seem like a glorified IP camera on four wheels, but it allows users to check various rooms on demand. It’s akin to a high-end remote control all-terrain machine with a high-definition imaging system on board.

To ensure that the ata05 Teleoperated Robot remains relevant for quite a while, we have a modular system. Add-ons are still unavailable as of this writing, but those in the works include AI chat and smart pet interaction. There is also a plan to make it an open-source platform so tech-savvy owners can kit it out with custom accessories.

It measures 160 mm x 130 mm x 74 mm and weighs 483 grams. With a low-profile form factor, the motorized device can easily fit under most types of furniture. The powerful all-wheel-drive configuration can easily climb slopes at 25 degrees and traverse over obstacles a little over 30 mm.

The visual feed comes from a 2-megapixel wide-angle 1080p HDR camera with an adjustable pitch angle of up to 30 degrees. It supports dual night vision modes (visible light fill for color and infrared light fill in monochrome). A noise-cancelling microphone and speakers allow two-way communication. At 5,200 mAh, the ata05 Teleoperated Robot’s battery lasts up to 12 hours of continuous operation.

Images courtesy of Aionios/Kickstarter