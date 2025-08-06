Heatherwick Studio is among five teams shortlisted to design a national memorial for Queen Elizabeth II, who died from old age in 2022 after a 70-year reign. Together with artist Halima Cassell, their design is rooted on what she stood for, which was unity. Hence, theirs is a gathering place called “Bridge of Togetherness.”

Their design, located in the center of St. James’ Park near The Mall at Marlborough Gate, will serve as a memorial walk, with the pathway expressed as 70 lily pads. These pads serve as stepping stones that bear reflections from voices across the Commonwealth and Realms.

Then converging at the center of “Bridge of Togetherness” is a figurative sculpture of Queen Elizabeth II on a horse. Eight sculptural lilies rise above her statue and they serve as a protective canopy. They provide a shaded area for visitors to gather, reflect, and share stories about the late monarch. The said canopy measures 20 meters long, 20 meters wide, and 18 meters tall.

Moreover, the national memorial will occupy an expansive space that totals 17,729sqm. The main path measures 3,058sqm and the bridge, which is 52 meters long and 40 meters wide, takes 1,052sqm. There’s also a secondary path that measures 1,310sqm and the rest attributed to existing paths (737sqm) and hardscape pockets (796sqm).

“Bridge of Togetherness” also calls for 6,146sqm for flowerbeds and 4,630sqm to lawns and repair areas. As for the building material, the team opts for limestone because it ages gracefully. Much like lilies that symbolize grace and strength, using limestone also represents the monumental legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled with grace and dignity.

Images courtesy of Heatherwick Studio