As far as we know, the automotive industry has already started the transition to eco-friendly technologies. A good chunk relies on battery-electric systems, while hybrid configurations and everything in between make up the rest. Even luxury marques are embracing the trend. With only a few outliers left, renowned names such as Bentley hypes us up with the new EXP 15 concept.

The British carmaker has yet to unveil its first official emission-free vehicle, but it could be close. Although it sounds easy on paper, a complete overhaul of your manufacturing facilities takes time. Overall, shifting operations away from internal combustion engines to green alternatives is far from straightforward.

Therefore, the unveiling of the EXP 15 is a subtle reminder that the company is actively developing an all-electric platform. In the meantime, clients who care about their carbon footprint may as well settle for Bentley’s hybrid range instead. The EV draws inspiration from a legendary 1930 three-seater Bentley Speed Six,” according to the press release.

Nicknamed “Blue Train,” the classic coupe raced and won against the Le Train Bleu — a luxury express train — from Cannes to Calais. The EXP 15’s most captivating feature is the large backlit grille. It is flanked by two vertical LED headlights, while an illuminated Bentley badge sits above. These cosmetic elements also hint at the fully electric powertrain within.

Its exterior flaunts a combination of bold geometric outlines and sleek curves. A fastback silhouette also implies the EXP 15 will not compromise performance and handling. The concept currently sports a metallic champagne coat, but expect other paint options to follow. Likewise, Bentley offers an immersive virtual reality view of the cabin and its available configurations.

Images courtesy of Bentley